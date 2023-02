Flames broke out around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning along Old Boston Road in Sugarloaf Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A family was forced from their home after a fire in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out at the place along Old Boston Road near Conyngham around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials say three adults and a child live at the home but everyone made it out safely.

Fire investigators are still searching for a cause but do not believe the fire is suspicious.