Festival celebrates new trail access

A new festival in Luzerne County not only explored ways for folks to enjoy the outdoors but also celebrated the reopening of a trailhead two years in the making.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Samantha Carney of White Haven is heading out to the trail with her family, something she says is special for her and her children.

"It's just a new place for my children to grow up. I grew up here. You grew up here. We lived on this trail, and now I get to do it with my children. It's great," said Samantha Carney, White Haven.

The first-ever White Haven Trail Festival was held on Main Street in the borough Saturday, celebrating the reopening of an entrance to Lehigh Gorge State Park and access to the 165-mile D & L Trail.

"Just this beautiful $7 million project that DCNR just completed with parking, new bathrooms, freshly resurfaced trails, and just great access to the Lehigh Gorge State Park," said Sierra Fogal, Pocono Biking.

This location was closed for two years which means Sierra Fogal's business location for Pocono Biking was closed too.

"Waiting for this access point to open, so we are just so excited to be up and running again, to be in business, to be getting people outside and on the trail. We're all trail enthusiasts. We love to bike, we love to hike, we love to raft we like to fish too. So we're just excited to get everyone out there and using the resources," said Fogal.

"It's amazing. I grew up on this trail, and just seeing it like this now is just awesome. I get to bring my kids on the trail. We go every other day, and it's a heavy load, but we have a blast," said Carney.

Getting out on the trail was only part of this first-ever festival.

"We have DCNR history tours. We have bike shuttles to the Glen Summit Trailhead. We also have the main street market with craft vendors in downtown White Haven. And behind me, here we have the DNL National Heritage corridor with a booth," explained Fogal.

Handing out maps and spreading the word about what the trail has to offer.

"It's absolutely amazing. It's nice to bring people into town. I grew up on my bike everywhere. So I have no complaints, and it's nice to see more people come into town," said Sean Reynolds, White Haven.

