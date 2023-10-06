Soap Box Derby returns to Williamsport

The annual Soap Box Derby in Williamsport has been running strong since 2010.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Saturday was race day in Williamsport as kids of all ages competed in the annual Soap Box Derby.

"This is my first year. It is fun because you get to have fun and race other people," said Izayah Bailey of Williamsport.

"Racing with other people and stuff and just having fun," said Aniyah Bailey of Williamsport.

"I like going down the hill. It is fun to go down with the car," said Kingsley Grant of Williamsport.

The race course is the well-known Market Street Hill.

"Market Street is actually the same road and formation when the race was run in 1940. So, we probably have the oldest track in the United States," said Jim Campbell, an organizer.

The Williamsport Soap Box Derby originally began in 1940 and ran through 1951. It was brought back in 2010. The whole event is run by volunteers.

"We all come together as volunteers to do the best for the children of our community," added Campbell.

The competition features two different age divisions and car sizes. Following tradition and guidelines, each of these drivers had to build the cars they are racing in this year.

"You like, tighten up the steering wheel. You have to put a brake on. You have to put the body on the car and stuff," said Izayah Bailey.

"They had a period of one month to run their car and get familiar with it if it is their first time," Campbell said.

The winning racer from each division will move on to compete at the national competition later this year in Akron, Ohio.