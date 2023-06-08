Students graduate after smoke postponement

The seniors at Wyoming Valley West finally got their moment.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Graduation caps flew into the air in Luzerne County.

The seniors at Wyoming Valley West finally got their moment.

District officials were forced to postpone the graduation to because of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

"Disappointed, very disappointed, because the kids couldn't do their day on their day. But I'm glad they did give it to them today," said Kim Johnson of Kingston.

"That smoke stuff, you know, is very unhealthy, so I felt that pushing it back an extra day was better because today is better than yesterday. But I'd rather have my family out here when it's OK, better than yesterday because, like I said, yesterday was terrible," added Dre Moses of Wilkes-Barre.