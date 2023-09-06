Last bus route for Mr. Sutton

After decades of driving students in the Back Mountain, it's time to say farewell. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us the final send-off for a well-known driver.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's not just the last day of school for students at Lehman-Jackson Elementary near Dallas. It's also Kenny Sutton's final bus ride.

"Yeah, I am going to miss it some, but it's time, you know, age gets you."

Kenny has been behind the wheel for Back Mountain Transit since 1975. After nearly half a century of service, he's retiring at the age of 87.

"Definitely sad; he's been driving longer than I've been alive, but I've known him for the past several years, and he's a great guy all around. He's here every day. He loves the kids. He does his job, so he is definitely going to be missed by all," Kyndra Lutz said.

Kenny's brother Dick also drove for Back Mountain Transit. He retired last year and came out to the school to see his brother off on his last route.

"I drove for 50-some years, and he drove nearly as long, so that's enough. Our dad had a school bus, so I guess that's what got us interested in it," Dick Sutton said.

The Sutton brothers say after decades of taking kids to and from school, they've gotten to know lots of faces and personalities.

"Oh, it's nice. You meet them later, and some of them are different when they grow up than they were on the bus," Kenny said.

"You drive so many routes, and you meet so many kids. Years later, you run into them, and they say, 'Hey, Mr. Sutton!' And I say, 'Hi!' Then I'm thinking, 'Who is that?'" Dick said.

To thank Kenny for his 48 years, Back Mountain Transit gave him a plaque as a small token of their appreciation

"We really can't give them everything they deserve because they deserve the world for what they've done, but we are very grateful to have them as part of our team," Kyndra Lutz added.

Kenny tells us he doesn't have any big retirement plans, just to enjoy his free time.