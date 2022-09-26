Fate uncertain for two elementary schools in Luzerne County

School board members in the Berwick Area School District heard options for the schools, while some parents urged no change at all.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The future of Nescopeck Elementary Center doesn't look good after school board officials and parents gathered in the Berwick High School auditorium Monday night.

The issue at hand is the long-term future of both Nescopeck and Salem Elementary Centers.

Two out of the three options presented to the district eliminate Nescopeck Elementary Center altogether.

"I'm a great proponent of small schools; however, the times have changed, and we have to think fiscally," said Sandra Slavick, Berwick School Board President.

Nescopeck residents like Crystal Mickalowski came wearing 'save our school' t-shirts, hoping to persuade the district into keeping the elementary center that her family has relied on.

"I am a fourth-generation Nescopeck student and alumni. It is our community school and what the district needs to consider is the price, the price tag of education, what is the value of education," said Mickalowski.

Other Nescopeck parents, like Nicole Zakrewsky, worry that combining both schools will make an already difficult commute even worse.

"What are we going to do with all these walkers? There are a lot of walkers at Nescopeck Elementary. And now, if we can't even transport a small van of little kids, what are we going to do with the many that are walking," said Zakrewsky.

There were also concerns brought up by board members about renovation costs and dwindling class sizes.

No decision was made on the future of either Nescopeck or Salem Elementary Center.

School officials say that a final vote could happen in either late January or February of 2023.