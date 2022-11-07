Fairgrounds offer free self-defense, active shooter training

More and more people around the country and here in Pennsylvania are taking steps to protect their safety. An organization is offering free self-defense classes.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS, Pa. — Block the punch and keep your feet. More than a dozen community members gathered at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds on Monday evening for a free self-defense course from experienced instructors, an event put on by the fairgrounds and nonprofit Your Dash 365.

Kyle Reed, head instructor and owner of NEPA Mixed Martial Arts in Edwardsville, took the lead for the event.

"This is open to a lot of college kids moving away for college or moving out of town," Reed said. "Having at least a sense of being able to defend yourself and comfortability is definitely a huge thing when moving out or moving away."

"This might not have been offered in their high school or in their community, so I think it's a great way for anyone of any age really, to be involved," said Michelle Higgins of Dallas.

The course introduces participants to basic maneuvers and strategies to use if they're attacked while reminding them to be aware of their surroundings. Higgins said she thinks about it constantly.

"I park in a parking garage and sometimes I leave very late at night and I'm always looking over my shoulder," she said. "Again, I just want to be prepared."

"The way the world is now, you have to take charge of your own protection," added Elaine McGrady from Dallas.

McGrady said she wants to be able to protect herself and her grandkids in any situation. Given the recent string of mass shootings nationwide, McGrady said she plans to return for Wednesday's free active shooter training.

"If there's a shooter there, where do you hide? It's terrible, just terrible," she said. "I feel sorry for my kids and all little kids growing up today. I hope more people show up. If all of us get together, we can protect each other."

Reed hopes residents return for the second night of instruction on Tuesday night and the active shooter training on Wednesday, preparing themselves for the worst.