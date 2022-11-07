Dressing up downtown Olyphant

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin talked with business owners and borough officials about what's in store to brighten up Olyphant.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — West Lackawanna Avenue in downtown Olyphant is getting a facelift.

"The downtown, probably 80 years ago, was very vibrant, 50 years ago, but it has fallen off, and it's time to spruce it," said Louis LaFratte, the borough engineer.

The work was made possible through grants and federal funding.

The borough's $1 million revitalization plan has already completed Phase One and Two, with the newest additions focusing on off-street parking and public safety with larger crosswalks and traffic signaling.

"So far, people have been very happy with it. It's only been about a month, so we hope it gets more pedestrian traffic and helps our business district," LaFratte said.

The revitalization of downtown Olyphant is expected to bring in more foot traffic, something businesses around here are excited about.

"Everyone is pretty excited," said Vincenzo Cicco, co-owner of Luigi's Pizza. "They think it's about time that our downtown district gets a little shot in the arm, and it seems like this new buzz will help it out."

Renee Martinelli, the owner of Renee's Twisted Scissors, says that many buildings surrounding her salon have been in disrepair for years and could use the help.

"Olyphant definitely needs it, so it's good. A lot of buildings are older, so it's well needed here."

Phase Three for the revitalization project is still waiting to begin, but for the businesses, the recent changes have already made an impact.

"It's going to just help bring more people into the town, then hopefully they'll be able to stroll through and frequent the small shops and give us all a shot," Cicco added.

We are so pleased with the outcome so far of the downtown crosswalks. 🙌🙌🙌 we hope you all love it as much as we do!! We... Posted by Olyphant Borough Information Page on Wednesday, June 22, 2022