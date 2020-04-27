Emergency restrictions to remain in place in Hazleton

The mayor issued the emergency declaration on Monday as the city continues to battle COVID-19 infections.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat has issued a second emergency declaration keeping restrictions in place aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Beginning Friday, May 1, the following restrictions will be enforced:

Curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., prohibiting individuals from being on public streets, including driving on city-owned streets or other public places

Prohibits any gatherings of more than four individuals (not immediate family members) in public places at any time

Prohibits vehicles parked/stopped within city limits with four or more individuals (not immediate family members)

All non-essential businesses defined by the governor must close

All individuals must stay at least six feet away from others (non-family) when outside the home