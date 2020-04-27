x
Emergency restrictions to remain in place in Hazleton

The mayor issued the emergency declaration on Monday as the city continues to battle COVID-19 infections.
HAZLETON, Pa. — Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat has issued a second emergency declaration keeping restrictions in place aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Beginning Friday, May 1, the following restrictions will be enforced:

  • Curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., prohibiting individuals from being on public streets, including driving on city-owned streets or other public places
  • Prohibits any gatherings of more than four individuals (not immediate family members) in public places at any time
  • Prohibits vehicles parked/stopped within city limits with four or more individuals (not immediate family members)
  • All non-essential businesses defined by the governor must close
  • All individuals must stay at least six feet away from others (non-family) when outside the home

The city will be enforcing these provisions and issuing summary offenses when violated.