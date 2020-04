This is due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With cases on the rise in Luzerne County, and especially in the Hazleton area, officials are extending the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew through the end of April.

That includes Hazleton, West Hazleton, and Hazle Township.

Officials think there are about 1,000 coronavirus cases in this area alone!