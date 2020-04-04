Hazleton under curfew

HAZLETON, Pa. — The mayor of Hazleton is calling for a curfew which will begin Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Health professionals say the majority of Luzerne County's cases are in the Hazleton area. The city has a large Spanish speaking population and lawmakers believe some people are not getting the message regarding social distancing. The curfew will be in effect every day from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. In addition, the mayor has banned all public gatherings of more than 4 people in Hazleton.