A pedestrian died after being hit on Harwood Road in Hazle Township Tuesday night.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A deadly pedestrian crash is under investigation in Luzerne County

State police say Jeremy Petrylak, 34, of Hazle Township, was hit around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on Harwood Road near Hazleton.

Petrylak died at the scene, according to the deputy coroner.