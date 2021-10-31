'I wouldn't want that karma' - Witness describes hit and run in Pottsville

Police in Pottsville say they've found the driver they believe hit a twelve-year-old girl in the city's downtown area and took off.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Pottsville say they have found the driver they believe hit a 12-year-old girl in the city's downtown area and took off.

Newswatch 16 spoke to a worker in the area who witnessed the incident Friday evening.

Police say it was just after 6 p.m. on Friday when a 12-year-old girl from Pottsville was hit by a truck.



Joseph Petrosky says he was outside the Metro by T-Mobile store, where he works when he witnessed the hit and run at the intersection of North Centre and East Race streets in Pottsville.

"We witnessed a car coming down this way. It was a white car,” Petrosky said. “It was veering into traffic. And a brown truck actually was coming up this way and went to veer off, and when they did, the girl stepped off the sidewalk, he hit her, and then took off."



Police say the truck fled north on North Centre Street from the scene. Petrosky says he also watched the first car involved leave before speaking with anyone as well.



“The lady that veered into traffic actually sat here for a couple minutes, and when medical personnel came, she left,” he said.



Petrosky called 911. According to police, the girl was transported by Schuylkill EMS to a medical facility for treatment.



"All I know is that she was conscious and breathing when medical personnel took her,” he said.

So far, officials have not realized the girl’s condition.



James Connolly owns Skin Art Studio in Pottsville, a couple of businesses down from the intersection where the girl was struck. He only saw all the police activity following the incident.

"It was raining pretty good,” he said.

Connolly says the area is no busier than any typical downtown section.

"As far as commotion,” he said, “it's really nothing different than any intersection in a small town like this.”

Meanwhile, Petrosky and one other worker, Newswatch 16, spoke with say the area is dangerous, and vehicles often speed through it.



"Probably right here at this intersection. They should have a stop sign,” Petrosky said.



Both Petrosky and Connolly say they were shocked by the hit-and-run.



"It's amazing how people are these days that they could just hit somebody,” Petrosky said. “I wouldn't want that karma."



"Everybody ain’t built from the same cloth,” Connolly said. “There's some people that don't want to own up to responsibility and run.”



Pottsville police announced on Facebook Sunday that the truck driver has now been identified but have not given any more information.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the 12-year-old girl involved in the hit and run.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.