The crash happened on North Main Avenue on Friday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — One man is dead after being hit and killed in Scranton.

The coroner says Jonathan Minicozzi, 58, died of multiple traumatic injuries.

According to police, Minicozzi was walking along North Main Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Friday when he was struck by a car.

He later died at the hospital after the crash in Lackawanna County.