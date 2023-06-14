D.A. releases report on voting paper problems in Luzerne County

Several polling places in Luzerne County ran out of ballot paper on election day last November.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce spoke for roughly 20 minutes at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

He talked about the results of a lengthy investigation into November's shortage of ballot paper, whether there was any evidence of tampering with voting machines, paper being purposely removed from machines or voter suppression.

According to the district attorney's office, the answer to all those questions is no.

The investigation did not find any evidence that shows criminal intent or activity that indicated the paper shortages were done intentionally.

The district attorney's report found that 16 polling sites in Luzerne County ran out of ballot paper during the general election on November 8 of last year.

Some voters had to use emergency or provisional ballots.

It was also determined that there is no evidence that the paper shortage was done to deter voting in Republican or conservative areas.

While the district attorney's office says no criminal charges will be filed against any County or Election Day workers, they say positions ranging from Director to poll workers all play a role in making sure there is enough paper stocked for voting machines.

"A major factor in this occurrence is a lack of training and experience in the bureau of elections, and that comes from the fact that, as listed, the personnel have not been there for an extended period of time, but in addition to that, as reported in a previous investigation, the training and experience I should say the training and classes are sometimes difficult to come by," D.A. Sanguedolce said.

With the next election just a few months away, the district attorney's office hopes that this investigation will help to avoid future issues.