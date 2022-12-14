Controversy continues in Luzerne County following Election Day

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There's more controversy surrounding Election Day in Luzerne County, but this time it's not about paper.
Luzerne County Human Resources received a complaint about a county elections board member following election day.
According to a report by the Luzerne County Office of Law, two election workers say Alyssa Fusaro harassed them because of their ethnicity and used a racial slur towards them.
Fusaro denies those claims.
Last week, the county council tabled a vote to remove Fusaro from the elections board.
There's no word on the next steps following the report in Luzerne County.
See more news stories on WNEP's Youtube page.