Controversy continues in Luzerne County following Election Day

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There's more controversy surrounding Election Day in Luzerne County, but this time it's not about paper.

Luzerne County Human Resources received a complaint about a county elections board member following election day.

According to a report by the Luzerne County Office of Law, two election workers say Alyssa Fusaro harassed them because of their ethnicity and used a racial slur towards them.

Fusaro denies those claims.

Last week, the county council tabled a vote to remove Fusaro from the elections board.

There's no word on the next steps following the report in Luzerne County.