Luzerne County

Controversy continues in Luzerne County following Election Day

The drama around Election Day in Luzerne County continues but we're not talking about ballot paper this time.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There's more controversy surrounding Election Day in Luzerne County, but this time it's not about paper.

Luzerne County Human Resources received a complaint about a county elections board member following election day.

According to a report by the Luzerne County Office of Law, two election workers say Alyssa Fusaro harassed them because of their ethnicity and used a racial slur towards them.

Fusaro denies those claims.

Last week, the county council tabled a vote to remove Fusaro from the elections board.

There's no word on the next steps following the report in Luzerne County.

