D.A. to investigate paper shortage in Luzerne County

The board of elections held a special meeting Monday night at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Courthouse was filled with voters, poll workers, and more who simply want answers for what went wrong on Election Day. Now the board of elections is asking the district attorney to help get those answers.

"It says in the election code where the referral would go to that's where we would say any irregularities or issues in the past year and a half, and so we are just staying consistent with what we've done in the past," said Denise Williams Board of Elections Chairwoman.

"This is the first time I've ever felt my government, my elected officials, my appointed officials denied me my basic right to vote," said Raymond, Exeter Borough.

"And again, I welcome every and all comment that's certainly your right, and I look forward to hearing from all of you. Thank you," said James Mangan, Board of elections Chair.

More than 100 residents, voters, and poll workers from areas all over Luzerne County came wanting answers.

Many of the public comments revolved around the paper shortage, which saw several polling places in Luzerne County run out of paper needed for the voting machines.

"I know people waiting for half an hour and finally not getting an answer from the county. I said to the judge of elections, 'give me a provisional ballot then; at least I get to vote," said David Stettler, Hunlock Township voter.

"I voted on Tuesday at the Harveys Lake building, the borough building, and with a piece of copy paper with a pen as they ran out of paper at 9 o'clock. How is my vote counting," said Karen Rose, Harvey's Lake voter.

"Turning people away from the polls asking them to come back, or whatever this silly nonsense was, is actually voter suppression," said Mary Ann Postki, Luzerne County voter.

"We turned away, as an accurate estimate, some 50 voters when we had no operating machines and no printer paper and no paper ballots, and our best estimate is only 20 of the citizens came back to vote," said Brian Dwyer, Larksville Borough poll worker.

"We were here for a reason. We are here to provide free and fair elections, and I am so sorry to say that that was not done in one of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania on election day," said Gregory Wolovich, Hanover Township.

Again, the board of elections did vote unanimously to refer the printer paper shortage to the office of the Luzerne County District Attorney.