Voting problems reported in Luzerne County

Voters at some precincts indicate that voting machines are running out of paper and electioni officials are scrambling to address the situation.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There are reports of problems at the polls in parts of Luzerne County.

Voters tell us some machines ran out of paper.

Some voters were lined up Tuesday morning, waiting to vote at Harveys Lake.

Voters were filling out provisional ballots while a poll worker drove to Wilkes-Barre to get paper.

Similar issues have been reported to our newsroom in Dorrance Township and Dallas Township. We have not heard back from election officials in Luzerne County.