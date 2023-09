Flames broke out around 3:45 p.m. Thursday along Main Street in Avoca.

AVOCA, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a smoky fire in Luzerne County.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area of Main Street from Hawthorne to Vine Streets as they work to extinguish the flames.

There is no word yet on any injuries or what caused the fire in Luzerne County.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.