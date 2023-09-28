x
Luzerne County

Sprinkler systems coming to high-rise apartments in Wilkes-Barre

Thanks to a $3 million grant, high-rise apartments throughout Wilkes-Barre will soon have fire sprinkler systems.
Credit: WNEP

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority has received a $3 million grant to install fire sprinkler systems at high-rises in the city.

Housing officials say since a deadly fire in 2017 at Lincoln Plaza the authority has been working to install sprinkler systems in all of its high rises.

The $3 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be used to install systems at East End Towers, South View Manor, and Valley View Terrace.

