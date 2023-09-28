Armetta's Restaurant reopens for takeout after major flooding damage

Customers won't just be taking home a box filled with fresh pizza but one overflowing with gratitude.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — The ovens are blazing, and the smell of pizza once again fills Armetta's Restaurant in South Abington Township.

Owner Erin McLaughlin says it's a day filled with excitement and hope.

"The smell is amazing in here. It finally smells like fresh dough and pizza. We're ready to see the customers again," said McLaughlin.

The restaurant and pizzeria was rocked by flooding just a few weeks ago, as floodwaters tore throughout Lackawanna County.

"It has been a long two weeks. And it's a long time until we're fully opened, but we're all so excited to be able to be back doing what we love," added McLaughlin.

But as the water receded, their employees came together like family. The group of workers went above and beyond their job description, helping clean up and begin renovations in any way possible.

Felicia Saar has been an employee with Armetta's for the past three years. She does a little bit of everything at the restaurant and now adds construction to her list.

"As soon as we were able to start the process of renovating or getting cleaned up, I jumped on it immediately," said Saar. "The sooner we got in, the sooner we got to see everybody."

On Tuesday, workers were prepping in anticipation of an opening night dinner rush, writing messages of love on the boxes.

"We started it during COVID, and it just sort of stuck with us," explained the owner.

It's a tradition that now means so much more after an outpouring of community support.

"The manpower, the staff being here every day, people volunteering, the community just stopping b,y just showing support—just everything," she added.

Tuesday, customers won't just be taking home a box filled with fresh pizza but one overflowing with gratitude.

"The staff and I are forever thankful for the community and the ability to open, even just for takeout. Start somewhere, start small," said McLaughlin.