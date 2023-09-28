Second arrest in Nanticoke drive-by shooting

Another teen is locked up for the shooting. Nanticoke police say a 14 year old was shot in the head back in July.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A second person has been arrested for a drive-by shooting in Nanticoke earlier this year.

James Alberto, 16, is being charged as an adult with attempted homicide. Alberto was arrested Thursday. He was 15 at the time of the shooting.

Nanticoke Police say a 14 year old was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in July near the intersection of West Green and Maple Streets.

John Pearce, 16, of Wyoming, was also arrested in July and is being charged as an adult. Pearce is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and other charges.

Alberto was denied bail and is locked up in Luzerne County.