Catholic schools seeing a rise in new students

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress talked with administrators about what's driving the growth in Catholic school enrollment.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — After several years of declining enrollment at area Catholic schools, administrators in Luzerne County are noticing more students in their classrooms, along with more interest.

"We would have people come for open house, but we had a full house on Sunday, and I've had people follow up with many phone calls or emails asking when they can register their child," said Wyoming Area Catholic School Principal Eileen Rishcoff.

Officials with the Diocese of Scranton say this is the second year of increased enrollment. Between the 19 schools within the diocese, 4,420 students are enrolled. That's 25 more than last year.

Principal Melissa Skutack at Holy Rosary in Duryea has seen a trend of parents looking to enroll their kids at a younger age.

"Definitely in our kindergarten, preschool, first, second grade. We get a couple of students that come in for fourth or fifth, even up to eighth as well," said Skutack.

Rishcoff credits a few things for parents deciding to switch from public school.

"My opinions are based off of conversations that I've had with parents that have come in from the public school system who are looking for something different, a little bit safer, a little bit more of a regular routine," said Rishcoff.

Both Skutack and Rishcoff believe the pandemic prompted some parents to shift.

"I think they need to get back to the basics and get back to education. Not so much of the virtual and online, just being here with their friends and coming into an open-arms community that's welcoming," said Skutack.

