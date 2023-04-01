Memorial mass held for Pope Benedict in Scranton

The former pope passed away over the weekend, and the Diocese of Scranton hosted a memorial mass ahead of the funeral at the Vatican.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Parishioners filled the pews inside St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton for a mass to remember Pope Benedict the 16th.

"He leaves a great legacy of hope, of faith, and a reminder to us of really who we are as Christians, and so it was very important for us to gather as a local church to celebrate his life and his legacy to the church," said Bishop Joseph Bambera.

Bishop Bambera said he was honored to officiate the special mass.

Bishop Bambera was appointed by Pope Benedict back in 2010, and parishioners we spoke with appreciated the special connection.

"I thought it was wonderful that our diocese take such connection with Rome," said Linda Serplus of Scranton.

Pope Benedict's papacy was a short one; he surprised the Church by retiring in 2013 after just eight years, but Catholics say his legacy is still very special.

"He was very serious about his studies of theology and a great teacher, I'm a teacher. And so that was something that he was very faithful to all during his life, and he was very faithful to what he believed," said Sister Kathy Kurdziel of Scranton.

"What I think is really so inspiring are the numbers of people who are coming out to view his body and St Peter's and the numbers that they expect for the funeral tomorrow," added Bishop Bambera.

The funeral service for Pope Benedict the 16th is scheduled to begin Thursday at 3:30 a.m.