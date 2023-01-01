Catholics react to Pope Benedict XVI's passing

As Catholics grieve Pope Benedict's passing, Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke to people in Scranton about what he meant to them and how he will be remembered.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The bells tolled at St. Peter's Cathedral and many other Catholic churches in our area on Saturday, marking the passing of Pope Benedict XVI.

Inside the cathedral, a memorial was set up as parishioners came to say a prayer and mourn the loss of the man who once led the Catholic church.

"We're sad at his passing. I know he was suffering at the end, and I'm sure he's with our Lord now, and he can probably do great good where he's at now," said Daniel Davidson, Lake Ariel.

"It kind of feels like, as a Catholic, someone in your family who has passed away," said Kyra Krzywicki, University of Scranton student.

Pope Benedict's papacy was a short one lasting eight years before he made the historical decision to retire in 2013.

Many Catholics we spoke with believe that, albeit a short tenure, he still led the church with honor.

"You could really tell he was a man who loved God and who loved his people and wanted to serve them as best he could, and I think he did," said Krzywicki.

"He has a great legacy. He did a lot of great things in the short time he was our Holy Father. Extending the extraordinary right of the mass to people and it was a great boom to many of us," said Davidson.

Pope Benedict also appointed Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton back in 2010. In a statement from the Diocese, Bishop Bambera offered his sympathies and said: "I will always treasure the opportunity to witness his humanity and devotion to Christ. I ask the people of the Diocese of Scranton to offer prayers for the peaceful repose of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's soul."

The Diocese of Scranton also plans on holding a memorial mass on Wednesday afternoon at St. Peter's Cathedral.