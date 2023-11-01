Rectory, Set, Cook: Clergy cooking competition to help the hungry

Priests throughout the Diocese of Scranton cooked up a way to help the hungry, and now you can be part of the effort.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's not often you hear about a competition among Catholic priests, but in the Diocese of Scranton, they are involved in a cook-off to raise money for the hungry.

The second installment of "Rectory, Set, Cook" launched Tuesday, January 10. Priests throughout the diocese made videos cooking up a favorite dish, or at least trying to.

Now, you can watch all the videos and vote for your favorite. Each $10 donation counts as one vote.

This started as an effort last year to raise money for Catholic Social Services and its mission to help those in need. That includes St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen in Scranton and food pantries throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.

The first "Rectory, Set, Cook" raised more than $170,000.

The videos show priests and sometimes special guests doing their best to cook up a storm.

On Thursday, January 19, Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington visited Saint Ignatius R.C. Church in Kingston, where some needed a little help.

"Because I have absolutely, positively no cooking experience. I could barely get the stove on this morning for you," said Monsignor Larry Tressler from St. Ignatius.

Monsignor Tressler from Saint Ignatius Parish in Kingston had his niece as his sous chef in the kitchen, baking lemon lush and peanut butter pies.

The inexperienced chef ended his lesson with a face full of pie.

The reigning champ from last year, Father James Paisley from St. Therese's Church in Shavertown, is competing to keep his "master pastor chef" hat.

Admittedly, he might not win for taste but for entertainment.

"It's combinations that are not likely. And everybody is saying they would like to try it, but they're not that eager because some of them look rather disgusting," explained Fr. Paisley.

He whipped up some tailgate foods that you probably won't find at your super bowl party.

"The ice cream with green olives was delicious," Fr. Paisley added.

We'll take his word for it.

Father Gerald Gurka from St. John the Baptist in Larksville actually does have some culinary training.

At age 60, he decided to add a new skill to his resume and took cooking classes at Luzerne County Community College.

"I'm grateful that I could use a talent that God has given me for the good of others and for the good of our parish families," said Fr. Gurka. "That's what it's all about - to share the gifts God gives us with other people."

The competition works like this: A $10 donation equals one vote. The priest with the most votes wins. The money is split between the participating parishes and Catholic Social Services' anti-hunger efforts. Not surprisingly, this competition doesn't include much smack talk.

"I would hope that everyone does equally well because it's for such a great cause," added Gurka.

Last week, Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer was invited to join the team from his family's parish, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, in Swoyersville.

The pastor, Fr. Joe Pisaneschi, and Jon joined Fr. Joe's sister Donna Coccodrilli.

She taught them to make the family's ravioli and sauce.

Voting is open through February 21.

You can check out part of Jon's video below.