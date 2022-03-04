Beeping Easter egg hunt for visually impaired in Luzerne County

A creative Easter egg activity took place at Wilkes University on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Northeast Sight Services and Community Services for Sight joined together to host a Beeping Egg Hunt for visually impaired children.

About 20 participated in the hunt at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre.

This type of Easter egg hunt is not only fun for kids who are blind or visually impaired, but it also teaches independence, mobility, and location skills. Plus it's something families can do together.

"Our insight kids club and the beeping egg hunt is a wonderful opportunity for our children to participate in different activities that kids that are sighted would be able to do. The kids love this activity. They love to be together they make wonderful friendships throughout the year at monthly programs that we offer as well as this one," said Sara Peperno of Northeast Sight Services.

After the beeping egg hunt, there was a separate hunt for sighted siblings and other family members in Wilkes-Barre.