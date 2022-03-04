Easter bunny making furry friends in Luzerne County

Easter is quickly approaching and the bunny was back at Three Dog Bakery in Kingston on Sunday.

KINGSTON, Pa. — The bunny stopped by Three Dog Bakery on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston and was available to pose for photos with pets.

The bakery does events like this for Easter, Christmas, and Halloween and expected more than 200 guests to attend the event. Folks and their furry friends were lined up along Wyoming Avenue to have their moment with Mr. Cottontail.

Pictures cost $10 with all the proceeds benefitting Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

"We have vet bills that total about $250,000 a year. So these kinds of events are the things that really make us be able to stay in business and help the animals out," said Cordie Braun, Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

This was the 6th year for this event in Kingston and organizers hope to host it again next spring as well.