At least one dead after fire in Luzerne County

At least one person is dead after a fire overnight in Kingston.

KINGSTON, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a fire overnight in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out just 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Green Acres Apartments on Holiday Drive in Kingston.

There's no word how many people died in the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital; there's no word on that person's condition.

Five units in the building were affected by the fire.

That's all according to the Kingston Fire Chief.

Newswatch 16 spoke to one woman who lives at the apartment complex with her fiancé and her daughter. She said she heard the smoke detector going off, but not in her apartment. When she walked out of her apartment, she saw smoke pouring out of her neighbor's door.

"I seen the woman who actually did live in the apartment, and she was screaming that her husband was still trapped inside and her animals as well," said Brittany Larish of Kingston. "She kept trying to go back into my apartment to see if she could get through the back, and I said, 'Honey, you can't. The fires going towards it, like you can't.'"

The Red Cross is helping the people displaced by the fire. There's no word when they will be allowed into their apartments.

So far, there's no word on what caused that fire overnight in Luzerne County.