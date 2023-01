The fire happened on December 26 in West Pittston.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire last week in Luzerne County.

The fire happened on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment Building along Exeter Avenue in West Pittston.

According to the Luzerne County coroner, Edward Zalepa died at the scene.

The cause of his death and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.