Jamarro Wells faces arson charges after state police say he set fire to the front porch of a home in White Deer Township on Sunday.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A Union County man faces arson and reckless endangerment charges after a fire on New Year's Day.

State police say 35-year-old Jamarro Wells started a fire on an enclosed front porch at a home in White Deer Township.

Troopers say wells was upset at a woman who lived in the home. That woman was able to escape and call 911.

Wells left the scene of the fire but was later arrested by troopers.