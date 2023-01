Multiple fire companies were at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battled a blaze at a concrete business in Schuylkill County.

A video from Norwegian Township News and Concerns shows smoke and flames shooting into the sky above Quandel Concrete near Minersville.

Multiple fire companies were at the scene.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.