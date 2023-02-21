A Fat Tuesday tradition in Nanticoke

Folks lined up for treats in Luzerne County on the day before the start of Lent.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The goodies that fill the cases of Sanitary Bakery in Nanticoke are coated with powdered sugar, much like the workers here who say business has been nonstop.

"Crazy, busy, crazy — We had Valentine's Day, Super Bowl, and now Fat Tuesday," Bonnie Kowalski said.

Customers were there for the Fat Tuesday tradition of fastnachts and paczkis.

"I didn't want to miss the fastnachts," Bonnie Traher laughed.

"Fastnacht is just the potato doughnut with no filling in it, and the paczkis is a Polish doughnut with filling in it," Kowalski explained. 'Black raspberry, prune, apple, custard, whatever you want to put in it, and that's also potato doughnut."

Many were there for other items, too, not just the doughnuts.

"For their hard rolls, and I always get the lafayettes and eclairs and the brownies but they have the best hard rolls, the best ever," said Mary Lynn Olenik.

Folks were lucky to get to the bakery after the morning rush and before the lunchtime crowd

"If there was a line, you know, I would probably wait because, I mean, the line goes fast, but it's worth that," Olenik added.