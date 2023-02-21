Firefighters cook up treats for Fat Tuesday

Whether you call it Fastnact Day, Doughnut Day, or Fat Tuesday, this is a day to feast before the start of Lent.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Instead of putting out fires, Coal Township Rescue Squad volunteers turned into bakers, making doughnuts for Fat Tuesday.

"We have over 300 preorders, and as you can tell, we still have orders to fill. With all the walk-ins, we will probably hit over 500 dozen this year," Tracy Leiby said.

Volunteers started baking the night before and pulled an all-nighter. It's a tradition that's been going on for more than 30 years at the fire station outside of Shamokin.

"We have plain, granulated sugar, powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, glazed, and sprinkles," Leiby said.

These tasty treats are a Fat Tuesday tradition for lots of people.

"It wouldn't be Doughnut Day without these doughnuts!" Deb Taylor said. "They're deep fried and fresh homemade."

"Very few places do it anymore, so I drove over. I'm hungry for a doughnut!" Daniel Young said.

Members say this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Coal Township Rescue Squad.

"Supplies we need, our building equipment, also with utilities, things like that that. We need to support ourselves to be a nonprofit organization," Leiby said.

People are happy to support the fire company.

"It's a local organization that really needs to be supported. They have good doughnuts, and they're freshly made, so that covers all the bases," Susan Staner said.

People made sure to get all their treats on this day before the fasting season of Lent starts.

Members have been working hard making fresh donuts for our fundraiser. Thank you everyone for your support! Happy Donut Day! No more orders are being accepted at this time. Posted by Coal Township Rescue Squad on Tuesday, February 21, 2023