If you're ready to indulge today, you're in luck. It's Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday—the day when many people fill up on sweets before Lent.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Grab those goodies; it's Fat Tuesday.

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is the traditional name for the day before Ash Wednesday, the first day of the Christian season of Lent.

That means we can eat what we want before the fasting season of Lent begins.

Early Tuesday morning, Newswatch stopped by Minooka Bakery here in Lackawanna County.

Crews are already hard at work getting all those treats ready.

In 1987, Mike Stevens took a trip Down The Pennsylvania Road to see out an amazing doughnut-making operation at a church in Northumberland County.