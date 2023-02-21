Cupcake Challenge for a cause at Keystone College

This Fat Tuesday tradition doubles as a fundraiser for cancer awareness.

LA PLUME, Pa. — Indulging in this particular Fat Tuesday tradition is guilt-free. When you buy cupcakes at Keystone College's annual Cupcake Challenge, you're also supporting a good cause. The proceeds benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

The idea stemmed from a class project at Keystone.

"It was an event planning class, and we were brainstorming some ideas of how to create an event that would allow community involvement and the students to orchestrate something," said Brenda Lidy, part of the school's hospitality and management program.

After losing her mother to pancreatic cancer, she reached out to the charity that the cupcake challenge has now supported for ten years.

It's a cause close to former Scranton mayor Jimmy Connors' heart.

"29 years ago, my sister Tina passed away from pancreatic cancer, so Susie helped get us involved. It's a joy to be here, and I always think of Tina when I'm at this event."

Here's how it works — $10 gets you six cupcakes to taste test. You vote for your favorite to win a prize. Judges will also pick winners for different categories, such as best taste and best table decor.

Bakers like Lauren Deily-Lynn and Kayla Occhipinti say it's a fun way to get their name out there.

Lauren owns Evil Sweets by LuLu, and Kayla owns The Gypsy Baker; both operate the businesses out of their homes. They can't tell us what types of cupcakes they'll be preparing for the challenge.

"I'm excited for my two flavors that nobody knows about. They're top secret," Lauren said.

"You have to come to find out!" Kayla said.

The cupcake challenge is taking place Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Evans Hall on the Keystone College campus.

You can buy tickets online or at the door.