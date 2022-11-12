A colonial holiday in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort.
The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way.
Historical society members say learning about your area's history is important.
"We tend to not value local history, really. And I think that's a mistake because there's so much history here, colonial history, there's history of immigration. There's, of course, the coal mining history. So there's a lot here. There's a lot to do here with local museums," said Jennifer Ochman, Luzerne County Historical Society.
The historical society is planning to hold this event again next year, possibly with more dates.
