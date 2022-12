The reindeer, elves, and of course Mr. and Mrs. clause will be back out Saturday to deliver more Presents in Moosic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Moosic police held their 5th Santa run Friday night.

The event has grown over the years as officers drive around the community with a trailer full of presents for kids.

They plan to give more than 700 presents to local families.

