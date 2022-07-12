Free Christmas presents for kids in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Hundreds of pre-registered families were able to select toys for their children Wednesday through the Christmas gifts for kids program.
The annual effort is a joint collaboration by Friends of the Poor, the Diocese of Scranton, and the Catherine Mcauley Center.
The event kicked off Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
"In that context until I became a parent a few years ago, but not knowing how I'm going to feed my son or if I'll have toys under the tree. Those are things that keep you up at night and that just tear you apart. So, the look of relief on some of the parents' faces is what means the world because you know you did something that made a difference for somebody," said Meghan Loftus, President/CEO Friends of the Poor.
In total, 1,711 children are expected to receive presents this Christmas thanks to the Christmas gifts for kids program.
The diocese will have another event in two weeks for those who couldn't make it Wednesday in Scranton.
