Pocono charity collects gifts for children

Angels and Dragonflies Children's Charity, based in the Poconos, is looking for people to sponsor a child for their Angel trees.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Inside Angels and Dragonflies Children's Charity, located at the First Baptist Church Of East Stroudsburg, more than 100 Christmas stockings lay empty.

Each one of them will soon be filled by Santa Claus for the non-profit first-ever Christmas gift drive.

"Well, the economy is in the struggle, you know. You have to pay the rent or buy diapers. you have to, you know, pay your bills or buy Christmas. You know, and I've done it myself. So you know, being in that same situation, you know it comes from inside, and you know what it's like to try and provide for Christmas," said Sherry Scott, the nonprofit's founder.

She says it's their mission to provide necessities and toys to children, even for Christmas.

More than 200 families reached out needing a present for their children.

That's why Scott decided to ask local businesses and churches to host an Angel tree.

"They will have the child's name, gender, age, favorite color, their clothing, and shoe size, as well as 3 wishes from their list," said Scott. "So it's a guiding point. It's not set in stone. So you can spend $20, or you can spend $200."

First Baptist Church here in East Stroudsburg is just one of several locations that host an Angel tree, where you can come to pick up a tag and sponsor a child.

"To open up Christmas presents, you know, Santa was there, you know, and they don't question everything else, and it's one glimpse of magic left," Scott said.

Scott says while she knows inflation has impacted many, she's hopeful people will still help the children.

Angel Trees can be found at the following locations:

Cherry's Family Restaurant, 593 Interchange Rd, Kresgeville, PA 18333.

Journey's Day Spa, 1930 PA-940, Pocono Pines, PA 18350.

Citizens Savings Bank, 1421 Pocono Blvd, Mt Pocono, PA 18344.

Pocono Mountian Harley Davidson, 110 Hill Motor Lodge Rd, Tannersville, PA 18372.

First Baptist Church of East Stroudsburg, 160 N Courtland St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.