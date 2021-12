The theft happened early Wednesday morning in Plymouth Township.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Police are investigating a smash and grab theft of cigarettes in Luzerne County.

Officers say someone used a rock to smash the front door at Food Express in Plymouth early Wednesday morning.

About $1,500 dollars in cigarettes were stolen.

Police recovered a dodge pick-up believed to be used in that crime.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact state police in Wilkes-Barre.