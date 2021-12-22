Residents concerned after a number of break-ins in Union County

More than a dozen vehicles in the Lewisburg area have been broken into, many of them with important valuables being stolen.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Twelve break-ins.

That's the number of vehicles that have been broken into from Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

Police say the majority of them have happened on North 3rd and North 2nd Streets in Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township.

An East Buffalo Township Family was sound asleep when a person, seen on surveillance video, broke into their car just steps from their front door on south 14th Street.

This is just one of the 18 break-ins Buffalo Valley Regional Police are investigating in the Linntown and Lewisburg areas.

Borough police say the break-ins happened from December 12 to the 13 and 21 to the 22.

"I just feel bad for anybody that it happens too but it's so many people now it's, it is getting concerning," said Bonnie Kiger of East Buffalo Township.

Just down South 14th street, the Kiger family's driver-side window is now lined with plastic.

Their window was smashed in overnight after someone stole a pricey GPS, paperwork, and some personal items.

"We've lived here for 40 plus years and I feel really really sad that this come down to this because you have general theft here or there, but I really what's happened is we've got gangs of people coming in and targeting these towns and I mean its really kinda scary," Kiger said.

Police say these break-ins have two things in common.

One, they're happening after dark.

Two, they're happening to cars that are mostly being left unlocked.

Police say those involved are targeting vehicles with items in view inside.

Computers, wallets, purses, change, and coins are all being stolen.

Jessica Tornez lives next door to the Kiger's.

She left her car unlocked, by mistake twice; both times her Jeep was rummaged through.

"We live in a good neighborhood. I definitely didn't expect this to happen. I definitely didn't expect for it to happen a second time," Tornez said.

Police remind everyone to remove all valuables from their vehicle and lock their doors, to hopefully deter burglars from breaking in.

"Be careful, make sure your locking you're doors, and make sure you're keeping an eye on the area," Tornez said. "If you have a camera make sure they're on."

If you have any information you're being asked to call Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department at (570) 524-4302.