Hazleton police officer arrested, accused of burglarizing home involved in explosion investigation

Ladell Hannon is accused of burglarizing a home in Kelayres in October.

KELAYRES, Pa. — A day after an explosion rocked a home in Schuylkill County, a police officer is charged with breaking into the place more than a month ago.

State police believe someone was the target and have a police officer from Hazleton in custody, but for another crime at the same place.

The home on Center Street in the Kelayres section of Kline Township is boarded up. The glass from the windows of a vacant church across the street still litters the sidewalk after an explosion took place here the day before.

"We were asked to handle the investigation by the Kline Township police, which we did. So then we bring all our resources in there which we have lots of resources," said Trooper David Beohm.

Troopers believe the man who lives there is the victim of an attempted homicide

"We had our hazardous device and explosive section people in there, AKA the bomb squad, where they're helping the fire marshals, major case teams activated," Trooper Beohm said.

The ongoing investigation into the explosion led to police re-opening a closed burglary case at the same location from earlier this year.

The victim of the explosion and the burglary identified Ladell Hannon, 31, as a man who he caught on camera burglarizing his home in October. Hannon is a Hazleton police officer.

According to court papers, the victim told police he knows Hannon and is in a relationship with his wife.

Hannon was arrested Tuesday on burglary-related charges from the incident in October.

The Hazleton Police Department says he has been suspended without pay and the department is cooperating in the investigation.

Troopers are asking for the public's help for more information to see if or how this is all connected. Hannon is not charged with anything related to the explosion.

"Between, you know, 5 and 530, and it looks suspicious, looks out of place, depending on where it's at. We would ask that you call Frackville if you think it might be significant. Don't make that determination on your own. Call Frackville. Talk to a trooper and say 'Hey, here's what I have," Trooper Beohm said.

Contact state police in Frackville at 570-874-5300.

Hannon is currently locked up in Schuylkill County on charges related to the burglary in October. His bail is set at $300,000.