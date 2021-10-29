x
Luzerne County

Child severely injured in incident at home in Hazleton

Originally the call went out for an explosion, but an investigation found that not to be the case.
Credit: WNEP

HAZLETON, Pa. — A 6-year-old child was traumatically injured while at home Thursday night in Luzerne County.

Responders were initially called out to an explosion at the place along West First Street in Hazleton.

But as the investigation moved forward, police are now saying it was not an explosion.

Officials say the child was severely injured and taken to a regional trauma center.

First responders decided there was no threat or danger to the public.

But as of right now, we are waiting on more information as to how that child was injured and why it was first dispatched as an explosion here in Hazleton.

