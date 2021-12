Police say the man allegedly stole from the same store on three separate occasions.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers say a man wanted in connection with a string of thefts in Lycoming County has turned himself in.

Police say the man was involved in thefts at Cole's Hardware in Muncy Creek Township.

A third theft happened last Thursday.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or said if charges have been filed in Lycoming County.