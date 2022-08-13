x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Luzerne County man arrested for child sex crimes

The West Pittston man is accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times in Jackson Township and Hanover Township several years ago.
Credit: WNEP

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, John (Jack) Davis, 72, of West Pittston, was arrested for aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 years of age. 

Police made the arrest after a multi-jurisdictional investigation concerning the sexual abuse of a child that happened several years ago in Jackson Township and Hanover Township. 

Authorities say the abuse took place on more than one occasion. 

Davis was arraigned and held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. 

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25 at Luzerne County Central Court.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

More Videos

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Last weekend of the season at The Point Drive-in

Before You Leave, Check This Out