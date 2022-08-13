Luzerne County man arrested for child sex crimes

The West Pittston man is accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times in Jackson Township and Hanover Township several years ago.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, John (Jack) Davis, 72, of West Pittston, was arrested for aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 years of age.

Police made the arrest after a multi-jurisdictional investigation concerning the sexual abuse of a child that happened several years ago in Jackson Township and Hanover Township.

Authorities say the abuse took place on more than one occasion.

Davis was arraigned and held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25 at Luzerne County Central Court.