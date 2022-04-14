Additional charges filed against Hunlock Creek man accused of sexually assaulting children

Additional charges were filed Thursday against a Hunlock Creek man accused of sexually assaulting children.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Additional charges were filed Thursday in Luzerne County against a man accused of sexually assaulting children.

John Martin of Hunlock Creek was arraignment Thursday morning.

He's facing more charges after two more alleged victims came forward saying he abused them in the mid-90s.

Martin is now accused of sexually assaulting six children in Luzerne County.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.