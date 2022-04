Two people from Monroeton were charged in connection with the abuse of a child in Bradford County.

MONROETON, Pa. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a child in Bradford County.

Harold Manley, 58, of Monroeton, is accused of assaulting the victim over six years.

Manley faces rape and related charges.

Kathleen Irvin, 43, also of Monroeton, is charged with corruption of minors and child endangerment.