Luzerne County EMA urging anyone with flood damage from the September storm to report it

Luzerne County leaders are asking once again for anyone who experienced property damage during the severe storms to report it.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: Video above is from September.

Luzerne County leaders are asking anyone who experienced property damage during the severe storms to report it.

On Saturday, September 9, heavy rain from severe storms prompted several flash flood warnings in northeastern Pennsylvania, including in the Back Mountain area in Luzerne County and the Clarks Summit and Scranton areas in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT officials reported more than 20 roads in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming Counties were closed due to flooding and damage. Several homes and businesses struggled with major loss and damage, too. Dozens of people were trapped in their cars on Northern Boulevard in South Abington Township that night, and for days, we heard countless rescue stories.

Two people died as a result of the flash flooding.

Following a joint PEMA and FEMA assessment of the damage that occurred during the severe storms in early September, Luzerne County does not meet the threshold to get financial aid for repairs from the state and federal government.

Luzerne County EMA is asking anyone who experienced damage from the storm and has not yet reported it to do so.

Officials say every little bit helps, even if it's just a few thousand dollars.

Once the new reports are received, Luzerne County EMA will forward them to PEMA and FEMA for review.