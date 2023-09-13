Second person dies after flooding in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — A second person has died after flash flooding in Lackawanna County on Saturday.
The coroner said Edward Mazaleski, 56, of Taylor, died Wednesday morning at the hospital. He was hospitalized Saturday after being injured when the vehicle he was in was swamped by floodwaters on Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township on Saturday night.
Virginia Paoloni, 61, of Clarks Summit, also died after getting caught in the runoff current.
Mazaleski's death is still under investigation.
